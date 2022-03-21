Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $254.92 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.63 and its 200-day moving average is $251.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.