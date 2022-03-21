Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.
VOO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
