Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. 79,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,825. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

