Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 197,063 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,063 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $90,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded down $6.83 on Monday, hitting $283.28. 1,575,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

