Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,334 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,106,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.