Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.