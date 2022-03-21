Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 583,189 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,189 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $53,870.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,257. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

