Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

