Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Velas has a market capitalization of $494.67 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002227 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003864 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,277,433,808 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

