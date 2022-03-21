VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend by 11.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

