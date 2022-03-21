VideoCoin (VID) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

