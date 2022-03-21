Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 119,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $219.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.