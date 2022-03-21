Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

