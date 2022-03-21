Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,601 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $9,879,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $3,900,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Transocean stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. Transocean’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

