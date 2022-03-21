Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Reduced by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 213,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

