Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 73,731 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,639. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.

