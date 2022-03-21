W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

WPC stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

