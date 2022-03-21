Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms have commented on WRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 605,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 130.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

