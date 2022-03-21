Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 3.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,568. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

