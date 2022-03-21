Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,969 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $72,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $167.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $120.04 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

