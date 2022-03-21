Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $158.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.90 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

