Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

