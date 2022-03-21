Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $365.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $284.49 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.98.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

