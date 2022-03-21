Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

