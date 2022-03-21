Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $283.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

