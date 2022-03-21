Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 5,414 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,488,715 shares of company stock worth $343,857,236. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.