Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $68.36 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

