Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,343 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $54,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.47. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

