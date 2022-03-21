Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 254,945 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 243,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.