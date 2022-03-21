Well Done LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $426.18. 4,913,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.