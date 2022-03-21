Well Done LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $9.53. 598,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,772,859. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

