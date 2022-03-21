Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $35.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $86,801,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,232,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

