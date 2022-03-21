Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,523,641. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

