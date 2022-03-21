West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE:WST opened at $414.69 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $268.91 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

