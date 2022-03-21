Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
