Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)
