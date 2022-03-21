Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

