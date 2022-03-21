Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,026 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 12,565.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

