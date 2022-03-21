Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.45 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

