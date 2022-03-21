Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

NASDAQ JD opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of -171.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.