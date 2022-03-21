Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 459 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

