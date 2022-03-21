Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 767 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

