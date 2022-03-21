Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.72 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

