Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

