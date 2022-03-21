Windsor Group LTD Acquires 2,106 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $362.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

