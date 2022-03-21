Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 2,258 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

