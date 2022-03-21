Windsor Group LTD Buys New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $468.54 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.02 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.