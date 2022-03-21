Windsor Group LTD Purchases 125 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Linde were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $311.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $264.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

