Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Plans None Dividend of $4.00

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of WING opened at $121.05 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

