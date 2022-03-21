WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.15 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00013544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $47,384.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.43 or 0.07068229 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.08 or 1.00521604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041287 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.