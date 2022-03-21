Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $282.51 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $282.51 or 0.00683925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $542,701.86 and $3,197.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07029191 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,304.26 or 0.99992906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00040962 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.